Ali Amin plants sapling at DC office

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Tuesday planted a sapling here at Deputy Commissioner Office in connection with plantation drive.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair, Former Tehsil Nazim Umar Amin Gandapur and officials concerned were also present on the occasion.

Talking to media, the minister said the trees were essential part of our ecosystem and vital to control growing pollution in environment.

He said the slogan of 'one man one tree' would not only help increasing forest land but would also create awareness among people about importance of forests.

Ali Amin also urged civil society to take part in billion tree tsunami campaign and play role in ensuring pollution free environment for next generations.