Ali Amin sends notice to JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazal-Ur-Rehman over false allegations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur has sent a legal notice to Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman for leveling allegations against the government of recognition of Israel and making changes in the constitution

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th October, 2019) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur has sent a legal notice to Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman for leveling allegations against the government of recognition of Israel and making changes in the constitution.According to Ali Amin Gandapur, legal notice has been sent on the address of Madrassa of Maulana Fazal -ur-rehman through urgent mail service of Pakistan Post.

Special pictures have also been made of mail sending and receiving.Ali Amin said that Maulana should make preparation for filing reply of this legal notice.No excuse of late receiving of notice will not work.Federal minister said that Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman alleged government of making changing in the constitution.Fazal-ur-Rehman also leveled baseless allegation of recognizing Israel.He also linked FATA merger to unconstitutional step taken by Modi in Occupied Kashmir.