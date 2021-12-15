Ali Amin slams Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Faisal Kundi

(@FahadShabbir)

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) ::Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday strongly criticized JUI-Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PPP Information Secretary Faisal Kundi over corruption and keeping the people of Dera deprived of development.

Addressing a public gathering in connection with election campaign for his brother and candidate of city Mayor Omar Amin Gandapur, he said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been deceiving people in the name of religion from last 13 years.

Maulana had ruined the future of youth in the name of islam and Jihad while instead made bungalows worth Rs 360 million each for every brother in Shorkot area on a huge land, he said adding the children of people were sent for Jihad while neither Maulana participated in any Jihad nor did he send any of his five children for the noble cause.

Gandapur said that when ask Maulana about how did he build a bungalow, he always says that it is a gift and doesn't accept that it is made from the public funds.

Referring to JUI-F and PML-N's joint public rallies, he questioned that how could Maulana Fazlur Rehman accept to sit with PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz at the stage since she is a lady and according to Maulana's interpretation it is forbidden for a man in Islam to sit with a strange woman.

He said that it is dual standard of JUI-F leader that he acts totally against what he says, adding that Maulana did not carry out even a penny development work in district DI Khan despite being elected MNA several times from the district.

Referring to PPP leader Faisal Kundi, Gandpur said that he could not afford even patrol of his car and now he was owner of a patrol pump in Islamabad.

The minister said that Senator Waqar Ahmed Khan came to bribe him in last general elections but returned disappointed and never came back again.

Gandapur said that he had fulfilled the claims and promises made to the people of DI Khan and carried out record development works in the district during the last eight years, adding that all the development funds were utilized transparently and nobody could point out even a penny corruption.