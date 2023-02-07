UrduPoint.com

Ali Annan Qamar Takes Charge As DC Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Ali Annan Qamar takes charge as DC Faisalabad

Ali Annan Qamar has taken over charge as Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad, here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Ali Annan Qamar has taken over charge as Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad, here on Tuesday.

He was appointed as DC Faisalabad after transfer of his predecessor Imran Hamid Sheikh.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed called on newly appointed DC Ali Annan Qamar and directed him to ensure implementation on price control mechanism responsibly by taking strict action against profiteers as well as locking them behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.

She stressed the need to ensure 100% availability of fuel at petrol pumps and said that highly administrative level should be maintained in the district at all times and punctuality in government offices should be ensured in every case.

She said that Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) and Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) should also be mobilized for cleanliness of city.

The Deputy Commissioner assured the Commissioner that her instructions would be implemented and the people would be provided maximum relief according to the vision of Punjab government.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner also took briefing from heads of various departments about their departmental performance and service delivery.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Petrol Government Of Punjab Company Price All From Government

Recent Stories

Biden to Discuss International Alliance on Ukraine ..

Biden to Discuss International Alliance on Ukraine in State of Union Address - W ..

5 minutes ago
 Law minister chairs meeting of anti-corruption tas ..

Law minister chairs meeting of anti-corruption taskforce

5 minutes ago
 Balochistan Education Minister demands release of ..

Balochistan Education Minister demands release of funds for printing of textbook ..

5 minutes ago
 Supreme Court hears plea against Hamid Saeed Kazmi ..

Supreme Court hears plea against Hamid Saeed Kazmi's acquittal

5 minutes ago
 Govt committed to resolve problems of farming comm ..

Govt committed to resolve problems of farming community: Caretaker Provincial Mi ..

29 seconds ago
 State Bank to prevent dollars smuggling at Karachi ..

State Bank to prevent dollars smuggling at Karachi Airport's Cargo Section

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.