Ali Annan Qamar takes charge as DC Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Ali Annan Qamar has taken over charge as Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad, here on Tuesday.

He was appointed as DC Faisalabad after transfer of his predecessor Imran Hamid Sheikh.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed called on newly appointed DC Ali Annan Qamar and directed him to ensure implementation on price control mechanism responsibly by taking strict action against profiteers as well as locking them behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.

She stressed the need to ensure 100% availability of fuel at petrol pumps and said that highly administrative level should be maintained in the district at all times and punctuality in government offices should be ensured in every case.

She said that Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) and Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) should also be mobilized for cleanliness of city.

The Deputy Commissioner assured the Commissioner that her instructions would be implemented and the people would be provided maximum relief according to the vision of Punjab government.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner also took briefing from heads of various departments about their departmental performance and service delivery.