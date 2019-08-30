UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ali Appreciates PM For Raising Plight Of Kashmiri People Around World

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 12:20 AM

Ali appreciates PM for raising plight of Kashmiri people around world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Thursday appreciated the role of Prime Minister Imran Khan for raising the plight of Kashmiri people around the world.

Expressing these views on a private news channel programme, he said it was the first prime minister of Pakistan who played an effective part for highlighting the long standing issue of Kashmir at world fora.

He said that Kashmir could never be a part of Hindustan, adding that Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan.

In reply to a question, he said economically strong Pakistan would help play effective role for Kashmir cause.

Ali Muhammad Khan said entire nation was ready to foil nefarious designs of enemy.

The government, media and other segment of society were united for the cause of Kashmir, he added.

While lauding the role of Prime Minister Imran Khan for giving a strategy to highlight the issue of Kashmir around the world, he said the whole nation to participate on Friday call to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

To another question about bleak economy, he said that present government had to take hard decision for stabilizing the economy of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Media Government

Recent Stories

Osaka cruises into third round at US Open

11 minutes ago

US Sanctions Jammal Trust Bank for Providing Finan ..

7 minutes ago

Ramesh Kumar asks Opposition to play effective rol ..

21 minutes ago

UAE's Etihad Airways Bans MacBook Pros in Checked ..

8 minutes ago

UAE, S. Korea strengthening civil aviation coopera ..

51 minutes ago

Greece to seek debt relief after confidence restor ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.