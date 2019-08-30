Ali appreciates PM for raising plight of Kashmiri people around world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Thursday appreciated the role of Prime Minister Imran Khan for raising the plight of Kashmiri people around the world.

Expressing these views on a private news channel programme, he said it was the first prime minister of Pakistan who played an effective part for highlighting the long standing issue of Kashmir at world fora.

He said that Kashmir could never be a part of Hindustan, adding that Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan.

In reply to a question, he said economically strong Pakistan would help play effective role for Kashmir cause.

Ali Muhammad Khan said entire nation was ready to foil nefarious designs of enemy.

The government, media and other segment of society were united for the cause of Kashmir, he added.

While lauding the role of Prime Minister Imran Khan for giving a strategy to highlight the issue of Kashmir around the world, he said the whole nation to participate on Friday call to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

To another question about bleak economy, he said that present government had to take hard decision for stabilizing the economy of the country.