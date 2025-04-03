Ali Asghar Assumes Charge As Provincial Election Commissioner In Quetta
Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2025 | 09:52 PM
Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan Ali Asghar Sial assumed charge of his post in Quetta on Thursday
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan Ali Asghar Sial assumed charge of his post in Quetta on Thursday.
According to press release, on reaching the office, he was welcomed by Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan Shabar Abbas Bukhari and senior officers.
After which he also visited various departments of the office.
It is to be mentioned that Ali Asghar Sial is one of the senior and capable officers of the Election Commission who has previously held several important posts including Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh, Additional Director General and Election Commission Islamabad.
