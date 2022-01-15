UrduPoint.com

Ali Awan Advises Incompetent Opposition For Playing 'issue Based-politics'

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Ali Awan advises incompetent opposition for playing 'issue based-politics'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA), Ali Nawaz Awan on Saturday warned the opposition not to mistake the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as weak and instead of negative politics they should come forwards for 'issued based politics.

Talking to a private news channel, he lashed out that he has never before seen such an 'incompetent', weak and 'sluggish' opposition, adding, the government had no threat from the failed opposition.

Opposition parties were indifferent to politics of public interest and they might go to any extent for point score the issues involving human lives, he added.

Awan said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, would complete its five years tenure, adding that conspirators had faced defeat before and they would meet the same in future.

He criticized that no any corrupt politician would be able to mislead the public, adding, these people had broken the records of corruption in the past under the cover of democracy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Democracy Same Capital Development Authority From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th January 2022

2 hours ago
 Iceland Ready to Receive Another Group of 35-70 Af ..

Iceland Ready to Receive Another Group of 35-70 Afghan Refugees - Government

11 hours ago
 Deployment of CSTO Peacekeepers to Kazakhstan Time ..

Deployment of CSTO Peacekeepers to Kazakhstan Timely - CSTO Chief

11 hours ago
 UN Food Agency About to Halt Assistance to Norther ..

UN Food Agency About to Halt Assistance to Northern Ethiopia Due to Heavy Fighti ..

11 hours ago
 US Inspector General Pleads Guilty to Scheme to De ..

US Inspector General Pleads Guilty to Scheme to Defraud Federal Government - Jus ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.