ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan Monday expressed his confidence that Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI) will form government in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with full power of public's votes.

Talking to a private news channel, he criticized that the opposition has no progressive agenda of AJK adding both parties of PML-N and PPP remained busy for doing political point scoring during their election's campaign.

He said the masses of Azad Kashmir would treat them the same way as they had been treated in Gilgit-Baltistan elections.

Ali Nawaz criticized that those who were chanting hollow slogans today had emptied the national exchequer in the past and such corrupt elements could not hoodwink the public any more as their incompetence and corruption had been exposed from all fronts.

He said people of AJK were well informed that Prime Minister Imran Khan was their 'true ambassador' and Kashmir issue got internationalized due to sincere efforts of PM Imran Khan.

PPP and PML-N's so called leaders had only expertise in corruption and doing undue criticism of the PTI government, adding, Bilawal and Maryum inherited corruption from their fathers.

He urged the public to continuously follow SOPs to contain coronavirus spread on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha as their cooperation is highly significant to contain the spread of disease.