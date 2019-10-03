Ali Awan formally inaugurates construction work of Burma bridge

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan and Chairman Standing Committee on Interior of National Assembly Raja Khurram Nawaz formally inaugurated the construction work of Burma Bridge being constructed at Lehtrar Road

On this occasion, officers of CDA, elected representatives and a large number of local people were also present.

While appreciating the efforts of CDA, Ali Nawaz Awan and Raja Khurram Nawaz said that construction of Burma Bridge was a commendable initiative of CDA as it was longstanding demand of the locals.

They said that pace of the work on the project was satisfactory which should be continued till its complete execution.

They said the construction of this bridge would end the problems of locals and would also be helpful to resolve traffic issues in the area.

On this occasion, it was apprised that the project was started on September 24th and would be completed by March 23, 2020. It was further briefed that the bridge would be 152 meter long and 11.5 meters wide.

It was further informed that prior to start construction of bridge, dismantling of the dilapidated portion was carried out systematically. It was further briefed that effective supervision was being carried to ensure quality and pace of the work.