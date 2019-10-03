UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ali Awan Formally Inaugurates Construction Work Of Burma Bridge

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 11:17 PM

Ali Awan formally inaugurates construction work of Burma bridge

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan and Chairman Standing Committee on Interior of National Assembly Raja Khurram Nawaz formally inaugurated the construction work of Burma Bridge being constructed at Lehtrar Road

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan and Chairman Standing Committee on Interior of National Assembly Raja Khurram Nawaz formally inaugurated the construction work of Burma Bridge being constructed at Lehtrar Road.

On this occasion, officers of CDA, elected representatives and a large number of local people were also present.

While appreciating the efforts of CDA, Ali Nawaz Awan and Raja Khurram Nawaz said that construction of Burma Bridge was a commendable initiative of CDA as it was longstanding demand of the locals.

They said that pace of the work on the project was satisfactory which should be continued till its complete execution.

They said the construction of this bridge would end the problems of locals and would also be helpful to resolve traffic issues in the area.

On this occasion, it was apprised that the project was started on September 24th and would be completed by March 23, 2020. It was further briefed that the bridge would be 152 meter long and 11.5 meters wide.

It was further informed that prior to start construction of bridge, dismantling of the dilapidated portion was carried out systematically. It was further briefed that effective supervision was being carried to ensure quality and pace of the work.

Related Topics

National Assembly Prime Minister Burma Road Traffic March September 2020 Capital Development Authority Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Al Ain Club grants Hazza Al Mansoori, Sultan Al Ne ..

6 minutes ago

UAE participates in San Marino Captains Regent ina ..

21 minutes ago

Emir of Kuwait receives telephone call from UN chi ..

21 minutes ago

36 minutes ago

Ministry of Foreign Affairs holds farewell event f ..

36 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.