Ali Awan inaugrates Sanitizer walkthrough gate at Sabzi Mandi

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Wednesday inaugurated the sanitizer walkthrough gate installed at here Sabzi Mandi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Wednesday inaugurated the sanitizer walkthrough gate installed at here Sabzi Mandi.

He said that 80 people could walk from the gate same time to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

He said Islamabad Capital Administration (ICT) and CDA would install 20 sanitizing walkthrough gates at different prominent locations of the city to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Capital Development Authority (CDA) was assisting ICT Administration in installing these sanitizing walkthrough gates, he added.

He said the people would walk through these sanitizing gates spraying disinfectants against coronavirus before entering the areas.

Initially these sanitizing disinfectants walkthrough gates would be installed at different locations including two ) at Sabzi Mandi, three at Pak Secretariat, eigh in different Katchiabadies and four gates at Panaghas and other public places.

After walking though these gates, disinfectants help kill viruses. In this connection, 20 feet long sanitizing walkthrough gates are being installed at Sabzi Mandi one at entry and other one at exit of the mandi. The length of these gates will help remove coronavirus from hundreds of people entering the mandi on daily basis.

In order to ensure provision of chlorine mixed spray around the clock, water bozzers have also been arranged to ensure provision of spray in the tanks attached with these sanitizing walk through gates.

ICT Administration also ensuring that the Chlorine mixed spray be carried out in accordance with the SOPs issued by Ministry of Health.