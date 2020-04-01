UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ali Awan Inaugrates Sanitizer Walkthrough Gate At Sabzi Mandi

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 11:03 PM

Ali Awan inaugrates Sanitizer walkthrough gate at Sabzi Mandi

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Wednesday inaugurated the sanitizer walkthrough gate installed at here Sabzi Mandi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Wednesday inaugurated the sanitizer walkthrough gate installed at here Sabzi Mandi.

He said that 80 people could walk from the gate same time to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

He said Islamabad Capital Administration (ICT) and CDA would install 20 sanitizing walkthrough gates at different prominent locations of the city to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Capital Development Authority (CDA) was assisting ICT Administration in installing these sanitizing walkthrough gates, he added.

He said the people would walk through these sanitizing gates spraying disinfectants against coronavirus before entering the areas.

Initially these sanitizing disinfectants walkthrough gates would be installed at different locations including two ) at Sabzi Mandi, three at Pak Secretariat, eigh in different Katchiabadies and four gates at Panaghas and other public places.

After walking though these gates, disinfectants help kill viruses. In this connection, 20 feet long sanitizing walkthrough gates are being installed at Sabzi Mandi one at entry and other one at exit of the mandi. The length of these gates will help remove coronavirus from hundreds of people entering the mandi on daily basis.

In order to ensure provision of chlorine mixed spray around the clock, water bozzers have also been arranged to ensure provision of spray in the tanks attached with these sanitizing walk through gates.

ICT Administration also ensuring that the Chlorine mixed spray be carried out in accordance with the SOPs issued by Ministry of Health.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister Water Same Capital Development Authority From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council reviews national i ..

21 minutes ago

UAE Ports sound &#039;Horns of Hope&#039; in solid ..

51 minutes ago

Ministry of Economy, cooperatives discuss stock le ..

51 minutes ago

UAE telecom subscribers hit 23.67 mn in 2019

51 minutes ago

Mayor Karachi directs for fumigation campaign

3 minutes ago

Over 825,000 People Arrive in Russia Since March 1 ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.