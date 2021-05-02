Ali Awan urges opposition to play role for improving electoral system

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Saturday urged the opposition to play its role for improving electoral system in the country rather than playing politics on it.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was inviting the opposition to come in the Parliament and play due role in addressing national issues.

The SAPM said modern technology should be used in the elections as the government wanted to hold the next general elections in transparent manner.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was habitual to criticize the election process when it loose any seat but whenever it emerges as victorious than started praising, adding 'Every one knew that who had introduced the politics of Changa Manga in the country."He said opposition parties were criticisting and exposing each others these days.The government was not feared from opposition as they were disintegrated and their all shows had flopped, he added.