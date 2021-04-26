UrduPoint.com
Ali Baloch Assumes Charge As Spl Secretary Law, Parliamentary Affairs

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Ali Ahmed Baloch, an officer of ex-PCS (BS-20) has assumed his duties as Special Secretary (BS-20), Law, Parliamentary Affairs & Criminal Prosecution Department of Sindh with effect from April 20.

Munawar Sultan, an officer of PSS (BS-19) has assumed his duties as Additional Secretary (BS-19), Law, Parliamentary Affairs & Criminal Prosecution Department of Sindh with effect from April 20, said a statement.

