Ali Baloch assumes charge as Spl Secretary Law, Parliamentary Affairs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Ali Ahmed Baloch, an officer of ex-PCS (BS-20) has assumed his duties as Special Secretary (BS-20), Law, Parliamentary Affairs & Criminal Prosecution Department of Sindh with effect from April 20.

Munawar Sultan, an officer of PSS (BS-19) has assumed his duties as Additional Secretary (BS-19), Law, Parliamentary Affairs & Criminal Prosecution Department of Sindh with effect from April 20, said a statement.