Ali Criticizes Previous Governments On Current Karachi Situation

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 10:09 PM

Ali criticizes previous governments on current Karachi situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi on Tuesday criticized the previous governments for not developing infrastructure and ignoring other issues of masses in Sindh for past fifteen years.

Talking to a private news channel he said, federal government carried out all developmental work since formation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in last elections.

The minister said under the leadership of Imran Khan, exports were significantly increasing and economy of the country was also flourishing smoothly despite challenges.

To a question he said, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) would take action against those who plundered country's wealth ruthlessly adding that government would provide all possible support against corrupt elements.

He hoped that the PTI would win more seats in Karachi and would also form next government again in the country.

He said Pakistan Muslim League leadership was fighting with each others and Shehbaz Sharif would soon be behind the bars in money laundering and many other cases against him.

Replying to a question about Afghanistan he said, a peaceful power transition occurred and a peaceful neighbor was in a favour of Pakistan. We want peaceful public friendly government in Afghanistan, he said.

