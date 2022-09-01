UrduPoint.com

Ali Elected As President During Khaliq Dina Hall Library Association Elections

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2022 | 07:45 PM

Ali Hassan Sajid and Rafiq Majeed were elected as President and General Secretary with consensus In Khaliq Dina Hall Library Association elections for the year 2022-23

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Ali Hassan Sajid and Rafiq Majeed were elected as President and General Secretary with consensus In Khaliq Dina Hall library Association elections for the year 2022-23.

According to the release, the meeting of the general body of the association was held at Khaliq Dina Hall located in the office of the association.

A large number of members attended the meeting, as per the agenda, the elections for the year 2022-23 were held.

The office bearers and members of the governing body were elected by consensus.

Ali Hassan Sajid was elected as President, Aneeq Ahmed Vice President, Muhammad Rafiq Majeed General Secretary. AlSalma Khanum Joint Secretary, Muhammad Anwar Sheikh Treasurer and Muneeb Iftikhar Reading Room Secretary.

