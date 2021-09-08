Ali Geelani an example of struggle, dedication to Kashmir cause: Ejaz Chaudhry

UrduPoint.com

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :President Central Punjab Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ejaz Chaudhry on Wednesday while paying glowing tributes to the tireless services rendered by the veteran Hurriyet leader Syed Ali Geelani, said that he had become an example of struggle, dedication and commitment to his cause.

Speaking at a condolence reference organized under the aegis of PTI here to commemorate Syed Ali Geelani, he said the late Hurriyet leader despite being in his old age, proved with his dedication that he was standing firmly with the people of occupied Kashmir while facing the brutalities of the Indian forces.

He said, Ali Geelani continued his struggle throughout his life for a greater cause and his patience was lesson for other people to follow to achieve success in difficult times.

Ejaz Ch said, Ali Geelani was not only a politician but also an impressive writer and poet and proved his skills in these areas by writing thoughtful books.

He said that Syed Ali Geelani while continuing his struggle for Kashmir cause, kept his attachment with Pakistan as he always raised slogan 'Hum Pakistan Hain, Pakistan Hamara hai' (we belong to Pakistan and Pakistan is our country).

Ali Geelani's love and affection with Pakistan was not hidden from anyone as he openly expressed it on many occasions, he said adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan while highlighting services and sacrifices of Ali Geelani, paid glowing tributes to him on his passing away.

The senator said that Pakistan was standing with its Kashmiri oppressed people and extended its full political and diplomatic support to them.

He stressed the need for expediting the efforts on all forums to get resolved the Kashmir issue as per aspirations of the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Member Legislative Assembly (MLA) Ghulam Muhhiyuddin Deewan, columnist Amir Khakwani,religious scholar Ameer Hamza and others also spoke on the occasion.

