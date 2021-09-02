Ali Geelani never surrendered before Indian atrocities: Yusuf Gilani

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Paying rich tribute to iconic Kashmiri leader, Syed Ali Geelani, ex-Prime Minister and Leader of the opposition in Senate, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said that neither Indian atrocities nor constraints could force him to surrender.

In a condolence message issued here on Thursday, PPP stalwart informed that Hurriyat leader's unflinching struggle for Kashmir Movement for Independence would keep on encouraging Kashmiris to carry on his mission and fight fearlessly for their rights.

He stated that the late leader fought Pakistan's case throughout his life while living in IIJOK adding that he always raised slogan "Kashmir Baney ga Pakistan".

Mr Gilani expressed heart-felt condolence over passing away of Syed Ali Geelani and prayed for his high pedestal in Jannah.