Ali Geelani Was A Strong Voice Of Pakistan In IIOJK: AJK President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2022 | 10:12 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Wednesday said that late Syed Ali Geelani was a strong voice of Pakistan in Occupied Jammu Kashmir who categorically raised the slogan "Hum Pakistani hain, Pakistan Hamara hay."

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Wednesday said that late Syed Ali Geelani was a strong voice of Pakistan in Occupied Jammu Kashmir who categorically raised the slogan "Hum Pakistani hain, Pakistan Hamara hay." In his special message released on the occasion of the first anniversary of the renowned Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani, the President said: "Gilani Sahib was a man of principle who remained stick to his ideology till the last breath of his life." The AJK President said that Mr. Geelani was made to suffer because of his political ideology.

He said that at a time when he needed intensive care, the brutal Indian army forcibly detained him and kept him under house detention for several years.

Terming Geelani as a symbol of courage and perseverance, Barrister Chaudhary said that Geelani spent his entire life advocating Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

The Indian authorities' policy of oppression and suppression could not weaken his ideological allegiance with Pakistan." he remarked.

The government of Azad Kashmir, he said, would utilize all its resources to accomplish the martyr's mission of freedom from India and accession of the entire state to Pakistan.

