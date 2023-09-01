Open Menu

Ali Geelani's Death Anniversary Marked In AJK With Zeal

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Ali Geelani's death anniversary marked in AJK with zeal

The second death anniversary of Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani was observed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Friday with a renewed pledge to continue the freedom struggle till the right of self-determination was granted to Kashimiris as per the UN Security Council resolutions

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :The second death anniversary of Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani was observed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Friday with a renewed pledge to continue the freedom struggle till the right of self-determination was granted to Kashimiris as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

To pay homage to veteran Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani, Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, a refugee organization organized a rally 'Jehd-e-Musalsal' in Muzaffarabad.

Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, opposition leader Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Zahid Saffi, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Usman Ali Hashim, Raja Aftab Ahmed Khan, Ameer Shamsher Khan, Shaukat Javed Mir, Azmat Hayat Kashmiri, Dr. Muhammad Manzoor, Muhammad Yousuf Butt, Muhammad Noor Ullah Qureshi, Ch. Muhammad Mushtaq Bilal Ahmed Farooqui, Raja Sajeed Khan and others addressed the rally.

Hundreds of citizens participated in the rally carrying banners and placards inscribed with sayings of veteran Kashmiri Hurriyat leader and his pictures. The participants of the rally marched from Burhan Wani Shaheed Chowk to Gharipan Chowk.

The participants of the rally chanted slogans "Geelani Teri Shahadat Se Inqalab Aayga" "Geelani Tera Qafila Rukka Nahi Jhukka Nahi".

On the occasion, the speakers said that Syed Ali Geelani had dedicated his entire life to the freedom of Jammu and Kashmir.

Geelani was a figure of determination, courage and bravery, "Today, the people of Jammu and Kashmir pay homage to their great leader on his second death anniversary day." They said that Ali Geelani throughout his life championed the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and advocated the settlement of the Kashmir dispute in line with the UN resolutions and the Kashmiris' aspirations.

"Shaheed Geelani not only challenged India's state terrorism in every city, every district and village of Kashmir, but also exposed the state terrorism of India to the whole world", they stated.

The speakers said that Geelani was a great leader who neither tired nor bowed down till martyrdom.

"Today the people of Jammu and Kashmir pay homage to Syed Ali Geelani for his great struggle", they added.

Geelani raised the slogan "We are Pakistanis from the relationship of islam, and Pakistan is ours." "He always thanked the people of Pakistan who stood by the Kashmiri people in the freedom movement of Kashmir", speakers said.

The participants of the rally vowed that until the completion of the mission of Syed Ali Geelani, the resistance movement against the illegal occupation of Kashmir will continue on all fronts.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Jammu Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Refugee Opposition

Recent Stories

76.4% of Chinese population are internet users: re ..

76.4% of Chinese population are internet users: report

6 minutes ago
 Motorcycle lifter gang busted; four held

Motorcycle lifter gang busted; four held

9 minutes ago
 Secretary reviews pre-smog actions

Secretary reviews pre-smog actions

9 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms commitment to further strengthen Pak- ..

PM reaffirms commitment to further strengthen Pak-Iran ties

5 minutes ago
 Mohamed Bin Zayed Raptor Conservation Fund set to ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed Raptor Conservation Fund set to showcase its transformative in ..

44 minutes ago
 10th Al Maleh and Fishing Festival kicks off in Di ..

10th Al Maleh and Fishing Festival kicks off in Dibba Al Hisn: A tribute to heri ..

45 minutes ago
Canada posts surprise 0.2% GDP decline in second q ..

Canada posts surprise 0.2% GDP decline in second quarter

13 minutes ago
 Man kills grandparents over land dispute

Man kills grandparents over land dispute

5 minutes ago
 Govt to continue to strengthen ties with Britain: ..

Govt to continue to strengthen ties with Britain: PM

5 minutes ago
 Religious affairs minister deliberates on new meas ..

Religious affairs minister deliberates on new measures introduced for pilgrims' ..

5 minutes ago
 Religious scholars condemn blasphemous incidents, ..

Religious scholars condemn blasphemous incidents, call for united action

5 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar reaff ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan