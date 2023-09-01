The second death anniversary of Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani was observed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Friday with a renewed pledge to continue the freedom struggle till the right of self-determination was granted to Kashimiris as per the UN Security Council resolutions

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :The second death anniversary of Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani was observed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Friday with a renewed pledge to continue the freedom struggle till the right of self-determination was granted to Kashimiris as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

To pay homage to veteran Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani, Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, a refugee organization organized a rally 'Jehd-e-Musalsal' in Muzaffarabad.

Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, opposition leader Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Zahid Saffi, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Usman Ali Hashim, Raja Aftab Ahmed Khan, Ameer Shamsher Khan, Shaukat Javed Mir, Azmat Hayat Kashmiri, Dr. Muhammad Manzoor, Muhammad Yousuf Butt, Muhammad Noor Ullah Qureshi, Ch. Muhammad Mushtaq Bilal Ahmed Farooqui, Raja Sajeed Khan and others addressed the rally.

Hundreds of citizens participated in the rally carrying banners and placards inscribed with sayings of veteran Kashmiri Hurriyat leader and his pictures. The participants of the rally marched from Burhan Wani Shaheed Chowk to Gharipan Chowk.

The participants of the rally chanted slogans "Geelani Teri Shahadat Se Inqalab Aayga" "Geelani Tera Qafila Rukka Nahi Jhukka Nahi".

On the occasion, the speakers said that Syed Ali Geelani had dedicated his entire life to the freedom of Jammu and Kashmir.

Geelani was a figure of determination, courage and bravery, "Today, the people of Jammu and Kashmir pay homage to their great leader on his second death anniversary day." They said that Ali Geelani throughout his life championed the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and advocated the settlement of the Kashmir dispute in line with the UN resolutions and the Kashmiris' aspirations.

"Shaheed Geelani not only challenged India's state terrorism in every city, every district and village of Kashmir, but also exposed the state terrorism of India to the whole world", they stated.

The speakers said that Geelani was a great leader who neither tired nor bowed down till martyrdom.

"Today the people of Jammu and Kashmir pay homage to Syed Ali Geelani for his great struggle", they added.

Geelani raised the slogan "We are Pakistanis from the relationship of islam, and Pakistan is ours." "He always thanked the people of Pakistan who stood by the Kashmiri people in the freedom movement of Kashmir", speakers said.

The participants of the rally vowed that until the completion of the mission of Syed Ali Geelani, the resistance movement against the illegal occupation of Kashmir will continue on all fronts.