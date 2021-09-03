UrduPoint.com

Ali Geelani's Death: National Flag Flies Half Mast

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 12:10 AM

Ali Geelani's death: national flag flies half mast

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The national flag remained half mast at all official and other important buildings across the provincial capital on Thursday to mourn the sad demise of veteran Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani.

Following the Prime Minister's decision of one day mourning at national level on the death of Syed Ali Geelani, the District administration also kept the national flag half mast on all the buildings and places including Jinnah Hall Building, Deputy Commissioner Office, Courts, Punjab Assembly, Universities, General Post Office, Minar-e-Pakistan and other important buildings.

DC Lahore Umer Sher Chattha in his message paid rich tribute to the late Kashmiri leader for his remarkable struggle against the atrocities of Indian forces.

Meanwhile, funeral prayers in absentia were also offered at different locations of the city for the peace and blessings to the departed souls.

