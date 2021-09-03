Eminent Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani's Ghaibana Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Jamia Masjid, Punjab University, after the Juma prayers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Eminent Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani's Ghaibana Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Jamia Masjid, Punjab University, after the Juma prayers.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, thousands of students, teachers and employees attended the funeral prayers.

The participants paid tribute to the struggle of Geelani for freedom of the occupied Kashmir from Indian clutches.

Prof Niaz said Syed Ali Geelani offered great sacrifices for the liberation of Kashmir. He said that Geelani's voice was a true representation of the Kashmiris.