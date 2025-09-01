Open Menu

Ali Geelani's Life Enduring Resistance Symbol For Kashmiris Against Oppression: PM

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2025 | 10:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday paying tribute to founder of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Syed Ali Geelani, said that his life was an enduring symbol of resistance for the Kashmiri people against oppression.

The prime minister, who is in China to attend the SCO summit, in his message on the fourth anniversary of Syed Ali Geelani, said that the Kashmiri leader dedicated his life to the struggle for Kashmir’s freedom and played a pivotal role in the Kashmiri people’s struggle for the cause.

He said that through his political acumen and prudent leadership, Syed Ali Geelani always raised the voice of Kashmir and its people to make it heard across the world.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the Ali Geelani’s unwavering love for Pakistan was a source of pride and a symbol of spiritual and heartfelt connection with the Kashmiri people.

He said that Geelani's slogan “We are Pakistani - Pakistan is ours” continued to resonate among the Kashmiris and stayed strong in the minds of their oppressors.

Ali Geelani’s political teachings are a legacy of awareness and struggle for the right to self-determination for the people of Kashmir, he added.

