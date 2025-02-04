(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) In the annals of resistance against oppression and state terrorism, very few personalities stand as resolutely as the Kashmir iconic leader, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, who stood tall against India's terror and war crimes during his long peaceful struggle for the right of self-determination of the oppressed Kashmiris.

As Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) is going to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day on Wednesday to condemn the illegal occupation of IIOJ&K by India, the Kashmiri leadership, politicians, human rights activists and civil society are paying glowing tributes to Syed Ali Geelani whose peaceful struggle is beacon of hope and direction for an entire Kashmiris to get independence from the Indian yoke.

For over seven decades, Ali Geelani epitomized the legitimate freedom struggle against illegal occupation, and systematic state terrorism in IIOJK, championing the cause of Kashmiris’ freedom with an unwavering resolve.

"Ali Geelani’s declaration, "We are Kashmiris and Pakistan is our country," became a rallying cry for every Kashmiri after the fascist Hinduvata regime had revoked the special status of the IIOJK six years ago on August 5, 2019 by the Modi regime and turned the held valley into jail amid communication and media blackout.

"Gillani shahib's life was marked by relentless resistance against repressive actions of the Indian Occupied forces and his steadfast commitment and support for the cause of Kashmir separated him from other Kashmir leaders, ” said Professor Dr. A.H. Hilali, former Chairman, Political Science Department, University of Peshawar while talking to APP.

"Despite severe threats to his life, oppressive treatment and long house arrest, Ali Geelani did not leave IIOJK, confronting all the dangers with bravery and courage that left an indelible mark on the freedom movement in the held valley."

“Gillani's legacy is a testament to his extraordinary courage, strong commitment to Kashmir cause and endless love for the oppressed Kashmiris,” Dr Hilali said.

Manzoorul Haq, a former ambassador, lauded Ali Geelani’s strong commitment and loyalty to the Kashmir cause, stating, "Late Geelani Sahib received widespread admiration for his resolute principles stance on freedom, justice, equality, and human rights, facing Indian forces persecution without retreating an inch."

Geelani's profound connection to his people was evident until his death on September 1, 2021, during prolonged house arrest at Srinagar. The manner of his passing—his body seized and buried without the presence of his family—further highlighted the severe repression faced by the Kashmiri leader.

This inhuman treatment had further exposed the extent of Indian forces' disregard and maltreatment of humanity, as his family was barred from performing final rites of the Ali Geelani who was buried in haste at midnight without completing of last rituals.

Hussain Khateeb, a member of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (Geelani Group) said that Kashmiris on both sides of LoC are presenting glowing tributes to their great leader who stood for peace and independence of the held Kashmir.

He emphasized Geelani's matchless role in revealing the scale of the violence and oppression of the fascist Modi regime in the held valley where communication and media blackouts besides human rights abuses especially against women and children had made life a nightmare for the oppressed Kashmiris.

Citing media reports and the Pakistani dossier of September 2021, Khateeb said the gruesome violation of human rights including forced disappearance of over 8,000 innocent Kashmiris, 8,652 unmarked mass graves and the imposition of longest curfew on some 10 million unarmed Kashmiris in IIOJK was rightly exposed by Syed Ali Geelani.

Around 162,000 cases of arbitrary arrests and torture, over 25,000 pellet guns injuries, 11,250 women raped, 23,000 women widowed and over 108,000 children were orphaned since 1989 in IIOJK, he said.

Syed Ali Geelani has rightly talked about the excessive use of snipers and cluster ammunitions by India to target innocent Kashmiris along the Line of Control (LoC), the use of children and women as human shields by Indian army during encounters and making them sleep at military camps forcing them to dig out minefields and tying youth on military jeeps at IIOJK that had testified Modi government’s direct involvement in war crimes and genocide of Kashmiris.

Geelani”Shahib had strongly opposed the use of pellet guns and cluster ammunition against civilians at IIOJK, condemning the the Indian Forces' persistent oppressions and state terrorism that targeted innocent lives and used civilians as human shields in the held valley that were turned into largest jail of modern era.

The extra-judicial killing of great freedom fighter Burhan Wani and the imprisonment of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik in a fake case has further exposed the brutalities and war crimes of Hinduvata Indian regime, he said, adding Modi Govt’s refusal to give excess to International UN observers to IIOJK unveiled its ugly secular face before the International Community.

Declaring Geelani as a beacon of hope for the Kashmiri struggle, he said his lifelong struggle for the right of self-determination in the face of intense persecution of Indian forces had inspired millions of Kashmiris.

Geelani’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations of Kashmiris in their quest for freedom and time was nearer when their struggle would come to its logical end.

The experts argued that peace in South Asia hinges on resolving the Kashmir dispute, cautioning that further conflict could destabilize the entire south region.

They said that four wars were already fought between the two nuclear-armed neighbours and another war would bring disastrous consequences for billions of people of the subcontinent and its negative effects would go even beyond the borders.

They called on UN bodies and superpowers to look behind trade benefits and enforce resolutions on Kashmir.

They demanded the Indian government to immediately restore the Kashmir special status and grant rights of self-determination to Kashmiris besides allowing Geelani’s family to honor his final resting place.

The enduring impact of Syed Ali Geelani's leadership is a powerful reminder that the ongoing indigenous freedom in IIOJK would meet to its logical end soon and time was not for away when people of the held valley would get right of self determination as promised to them by the world.

APP/fam/1130