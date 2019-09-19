Ali Gilani prevented from holding press conference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :The occupation authorities in Held Kashmir(IoK) disallowed the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, from holding a press conference at his residence in Srinagar on Thursday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Due to suspension of communications means, Syed Ali Gilani, had invited the media persons through letters. However, when the media men reached his home, Indian policemen deployed there stopped them from getting in and asked them to leave. Syed Ali Gilani was under continued house arrest since 2010.

APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat, Bilal Siddiqi, in an exclusive interview, said that situation in occupied Kashmir was extremely grim and people were not safe even in their homes.

He said that the people of occupied Kashmir had been engaged in prolonged mass uprisings in 2008, 2010 and 2016. However, he added, this time around they are not being allowed to hold big demonstrations to express their resentment and whenever they are able to assemble they are subjected to pellet firing.

The APHC leader appreciated the role being played by Pakistan in highlighting the miseries of the people of occupied Kashmir at the international level. He said, the recent Indian actions are nothing short of military oppression.

Meanwhile, normal life remained crippled in Kashmir valley on 45th consecutive day, today, due to restrictions and heavy presence of Indian troops. Hundreds of thousands of Indian troops deployed in every nook and corner of the Kashmir valley continue to keep millions of Kashmiris confined to their houses to prevent anti-India demonstrations.

Markets, business establishments, shops and educational institutions continue to remain closed and transport off the roads. Communications links like internet and mobile phone services are still snapped and tv channels closed in Kashmir valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region.

The Jammu and Kashmir Mahaz-e-Azadi and Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference in their statements expressed serious concern over the continued restrictions and communication blockade imposed by India in occupied Kashmir. Indian police arrested two brothers and a nephew of noted freedom activist, Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar, after raiding his residence in Srinagar.

Modi government is not even allowing Indian people to visit occupied Kashmir and have the first-hand information about the ground situation. The authorities stopped former BJP leader, Yashwant Sinha, Air Marshal (retd) Kapil Kak, and social activist, Sushoba Bhave, at Srinagar airport, disallowed them to enter Srinagar city and sent them back to New Delhi.

On the other hand, several members of the European Parliament have strongly condemned the Indian government for its continuous obduracy in denying the Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination as guaranteed by the United Nations Security Council resolutions. In a special debate of the plenary of the European Parliament held at Strasbourg, France, on the Kashmir dispute after 12 years, members of the European Parliament demanded immediate lifting of lockdown, restoration of normalcy, fundamental rights, communication blackout, freedom of movement and release of political prisoners in occupied Kashmir.