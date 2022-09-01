UrduPoint.com

Ali Gilani, Symbol Of Resistance Against Indian Occupational Forces In Kashmir: AJK PM

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2022 | 09:23 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Thursday termed veteran Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Gilani as a symbol of courage and said that the deceased leader had devoted his entire life for Kashmir cause and remained firm on his political ideology

Talking to media, on the occasion of Syed Ali Shah Gilani's first death anniversary, the AJK PM said that the entire Kashmiri nation was proud of his unwavering and untiring life-long struggle for Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

"Gilani was imprisoned and detained for most of his life by the Indian occupation authorities but they could not break his political resolve", he said.

He expressed the hope that the day was not far when Indian occupation forces would quit Kashmir. Khan said that it was unfortunate that Indian state was using repressive tactics and falsehood to hide the ground reality in the held territory.

He, however, maintained that despite using its all-possible means of oppression, India could not dampen the Kashmiris' spirit and passion for freedom.

The prime minister called upon the international community to take notice of the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and use its influence to stop human rights violations in the region.

