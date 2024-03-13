Ali Gillani Extols Punjab's Cultural Heritage In PA Address
Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2024 | 11:14 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Ali Haider Gillani, the parliamentary leader of the Pakistan People's Party, took the floor in the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday to extend heartfelt congratulations to the entire Pakistani nation on the occasion of Punjab Culture Day.
In his address, Gillani eloquently emphasized the rich tapestry of culture and tradition that the land of the five rivers, Punjab, embodies.
Highlighting Punjab's renowned hospitality and cuisine, Gillani underscored the global recognition of its traditional flavors and warmth. He paid tribute to the province as the cradle of revered Sufi saints, including Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA), Baba Bulleh Shah, Ghulam Farid, and Shah Rukn-e-Alam, whose teachings continue to inspire millions worldwide.
Gillani shed light on Punjab's vibrant cultural landscape, emphasizing the significance of traditional sports such as kabaddi, wrestling, and the colorful festival of Basant, which are deeply ingrained in its societal fabric.
In a fervent call to action, Gillani urged citizens to unite in celebrating Punjab's cultural heritage and to collectively promote and preserve its unique identity. As Punjab Culture Day unfolds, Gillani's impassioned plea resonates with a shared commitment to honor and cherish the rich heritage of Pakistan's most populous province.
