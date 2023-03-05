Ali Gohar Baloch slams IK for spreading 'anarchy, hate-based politics'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2023 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Ali Gohar Baloch Sunday criticized that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan was pushing the country towards economic instability by doing politics of anarchy and hate.

Talking to a private news channel, Ali Gohar said the coalition government has not come into government for any political gains and for creating anarchy like situation in the country, but for public interest only.

He said the general elections will be definitely held on the day and time announced by the Election Commission, but there should be a balance to provide equal justice to the leaderships of all political parties.

"Imran Khan called him Fitna who did not even spare watches", he said, adding that PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif was punished in Iqama but the courts yet not summoned Imran Khan whose hands were immersed in stolen wealth.

Imran Khan was the most "incompetent person" who did nothing for the welfare of the people and performance zero in last four years' regime, he added.

Replying to a question, he said that all guilty people like Imran Khan should be brought to justice, adding that holding free and fair election was the responsibility of the Election Commission and PDM was ready to face the elections.