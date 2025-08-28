Open Menu

Ali Gohar Baloch Urges PTI To Pursue 'Unconditional Dialogue' For Political Stability

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2025 | 11:50 AM

Ali Gohar Baloch urges PTI to pursue 'Unconditional Dialogue' for political stability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader Ali Gohar Baloch, on Sunday, urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to engage in unconditional dialogue, emphasizing that open discussions are a vital component of democracy and the key to finding a lasting solution to the current political impasse.

While exclusive talking to a state-run news channel, Ali Gohar Baloch urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to engage in unconditional dialogue, underscoring the importance of open discussions for the survival of democracy.

He highlighted that dialogue should be about addressing the nation’s issues directly and not about setting conditions that limit meaningful conversations.

According to Baloch, such dialogues are crucial in overcoming the current political stalemate and ensuring the country moves towards lasting solutions.

He stated that the judiciary is continuing its work in handling cases, and that his party respects the court’s decisions, emphasizing that both sides should respect the legal process.

According to Baloch, the focus should be on allowing the courts to carry out their duties without interference, while simultaneously urging all political forces to sit down and engage in constructive dialogue to resolve the impasse.

Responding to a query, Ali Gohar Baloch said PTI expects court decisions in their favor and when they did not, they resort to abusive attacks on social media.

He criticized this tactic, urging a more respectful and constructive approach to political discourse.

In his concluding remarks, Ali Gohar Baloch also criticized PTI for aligning with controversial figures like Buzdar and Farah Gogi, accusing them of ignoring corruption and prioritizing personal gains.

