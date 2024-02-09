Ali Gohar Khan Mahar wins NA-199 election

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians' Ali Gohar Khan Mahar has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-199-Ghotki by securing 154,832 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was JUI-P's Abdul Qayum, who bagged 402,04 votes.

Voters' turnout remained 46.92 percent.