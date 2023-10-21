Open Menu

Ali Gohar Mahar Announces Grand Rally In Native Town

Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2023

Ali Gohar Mahar announces grand rally in native town

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Senior politician Sardar Ali Gohar Khan Mahar, who left the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and joined the Pakistan People's Party, has announced that a grand rally will be held in his native Khangarh Town very soon, which the leadership of the PPP will attend.

In his statement, he said that after meeting former President Asif Ali Zardari, he along with his family, friends and supporters have joined PPP.

Sardar Mahar said on Saturday he met his Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House. Mahar said that our entire family is one and we will strengthen the PPP together.

