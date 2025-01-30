Open Menu

Ali Gohar Slams Imran Khan For 'creating Chaos' In Politics

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2025 | 09:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Ali Gohar Baloch Thursday strongly condemned PTI Chairman Imran Khan's recent decision, labeling it immature and held Khan accountable for creating chaos in politics and misleading the youth.

Talking to ptv , the PML-N leader said that the PTI's immaturity is a significant obstacle in the negotiation

process.

He advised PTI to put aside its personal agenda and come forward for the sake of the country and stability in politics. This, he believes is essential for breaking the current deadlock and finding common ground.

Baloch has also accused PTI Chairman of being the mastermind behind the incidents on May 9.

He also criticized Khan for continuing to issue "silly instructions" to his party, which is damaging its reputation.

