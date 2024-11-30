Ali Gohar Slams PTI Leadership For Using Innocent People As 'Human Shields'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) PML-N senior leader Ali Gohar Baloch Saturday issued a stern warning to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), urging them to abandon their destructive politics and focus on the welfare of the people.
In an interview with a private news channel, he criticized PTI for using innocent people as human shields and putting their lives at risk.
The PML-N leader also held PTI responsible for the violence in the country, stating that their leaders had incited their supporters to engage in violent activities.
He emphasized that PTI's violent attempts are not only damaging the country but also jeopardizing the economy, which is slowly recovering.
He strongly condemned PTI's actions during the recent Islamabad protest, where protesters used weapons and violent mobs against the state and termed the incident a "historic blunt".
Baloch criticized PTI for dragging innocent youth to Islamabad and inciting violence, stating that their goal was to spread chaos in the country.
He also accused PTI leaders of abandoning their supporters in Islamabad and fleeing themselves.
He highlighted that this was not the first time PTI had engaged in such tactics, citing previous incidents.
He emphasised that PTI's actions are causing immense suffering for the public and urged the party to stop their violent tactics and allow the government to do its job.
Recent Stories
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters
Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seven gamblers held2 minutes ago
-
Mashal Yousafzai removed as KPK special assistant12 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 99,800 cusecs water12 minutes ago
-
Shergarh's handmade shawls attracting people's attention this winter22 minutes ago
-
PTI's anti-govt agenda exposed, says Aqeel Malik41 minutes ago
-
Man killed by outlaws42 minutes ago
-
Free camp for hearing loss to be organized on Dec 852 minutes ago
-
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail56 minutes ago
-
Agha Hasan condemns false claims on mosques, dargahs across India2 hours ago
-
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM2 hours ago
-
Family burn to death after fire broke out in room2 hours ago
-
Faryal Talpur highlights role of PPP in country's development on foundation day2 hours ago