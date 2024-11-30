Ali Gohar slams PTI leadership for using innocent people as 'Human Shields'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) PML-N senior leader Ali Gohar Baloch Saturday issued a stern warning to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), urging them to abandon their destructive politics and focus on the welfare of the people.

In an interview with a private news channel, he criticized PTI for using innocent people as human shields and putting their lives at risk.

The PML-N leader also held PTI responsible for the violence in the country, stating that their leaders had incited their supporters to engage in violent activities.

He emphasized that PTI's violent attempts are not only damaging the country but also jeopardizing the economy, which is slowly recovering.

He strongly condemned PTI's actions during the recent Islamabad protest, where protesters used weapons and violent mobs against the state and termed the incident a "historic blunt".

Baloch criticized PTI for dragging innocent youth to Islamabad and inciting violence, stating that their goal was to spread chaos in the country.

He also accused PTI leaders of abandoning their supporters in Islamabad and fleeing themselves.

He highlighted that this was not the first time PTI had engaged in such tactics, citing previous incidents.

He emphasised that PTI's actions are causing immense suffering for the public and urged the party to stop their violent tactics and allow the government to do its job.