Ali Gohar's Sloganeering Led To Rumpus In NA: Fawad

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 08:16 PM

Ali Gohar's sloganeering led to rumpus in NA: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said the sloganeering by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MNA Ali Gohar Baloch did trigger rumpus in the National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said the sloganeering by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MNA Ali Gohar Baloch did trigger rumpus in the National Assembly.

The minister, in a tweet, said the PML-N Members of National Assembly (MNAs) used extremely abusive words during the budget session today, in total disregard for all the parliamentary norms.

At this stage, young MNAs got emotional, embroiled in verbal exchanges, and then hurling of budget documents started in the House, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

