Ali Hadi, Youngest Member Of KP Assembly Takes Oath

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Ali Hadi, youngest member of KP assembly takes oath

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Among the newly elected members who took oath here on Wednesday, Ali Hadi is the youngest parliamentarian who won the provincial assembly seat in recent elections.

Ali Hadi who won elections from PK 96 district Kurram is 27 years old and the youngest member of the KP assembly.

He took oath as an independent in the first session of the newly elected assembly.

At present, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, Speaker KP assembly is a senior most member of the provincial legislature having the age of 68 years.

