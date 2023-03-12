UrduPoint.com

Ali Haider Wins Commissioner Multan Squash Championship Title

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Ali Haider wins Commissioner Multan squash championship title

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Ali Haider won the Ist Commissioner Multan squash championship held at state of the art squash arena.

The sports department organized the two days event. Ali Ghazi bagged second position while Muhammad Raza stood third. In semi-finals of the championship, Ali Haider defeated Muhammad Raza and Ali Ghazi beat Muhammad Zahid after interesting contest.

Addressing the prize distribution ceremony, District Sports Officer (DSO) Farooq Latif said that the construction of the squash court would provide better sports facilities to the sportsmen of Multan. The sports department has always tried for the welfare of the players and would continue to organize such events by utilizing all its resources in future.

President Squash Association Multan division Arij Farid said that Pakistan has earned a lot of fame in this game.

The legendary squash players Jahangir Khan, Jan Sher Khan, Qamar Zaman Khan have made the country famous at the world level.

He hoped that the players from this region would also brighten the name of the country in the game soon.

The trophies and cash prizes were awarded to the position holders while honorary souvenirs were given to the officials and organizers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Squash Multan World Sports Ghazi Ali Haider Event All From Court

Recent Stories

ADX market cap surges to AED2.884 trillion as ADNO ..

ADX market cap surges to AED2.884 trillion as ADNOC Gas starts trading Monday

4 hours ago
 UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

6 hours ago
 UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Austral ..

UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Australian Consular Committee

8 hours ago
 Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

9 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahor ..

HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahore Qalandars

9 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United by 13 runs

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.