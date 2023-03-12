Ali Haider wins Commissioner Multan squash championship title

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Ali Haider won the Ist Commissioner Multan squash championship held at state of the art squash arena.

The sports department organized the two days event. Ali Ghazi bagged second position while Muhammad Raza stood third. In semi-finals of the championship, Ali Haider defeated Muhammad Raza and Ali Ghazi beat Muhammad Zahid after interesting contest.

Addressing the prize distribution ceremony, District Sports Officer (DSO) Farooq Latif said that the construction of the squash court would provide better sports facilities to the sportsmen of Multan. The sports department has always tried for the welfare of the players and would continue to organize such events by utilizing all its resources in future.

President Squash Association Multan division Arij Farid said that Pakistan has earned a lot of fame in this game.

The legendary squash players Jahangir Khan, Jan Sher Khan, Qamar Zaman Khan have made the country famous at the world level.

He hoped that the players from this region would also brighten the name of the country in the game soon.

The trophies and cash prizes were awarded to the position holders while honorary souvenirs were given to the officials and organizers.