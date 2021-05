Ali Haider Zaidi inspects under- construction KPT overhead bridge

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Tuesday inspected Karachi Port Trust (KPT) under construction overhead bridge leading into East Wharf and Container Terminal

Minister has directed the authorities to address this on priority, said a press release.

He gave a deadline of May 23 for completion to resolve the woes of Kemari commuters.