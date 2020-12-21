UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ali Haider Zaidi Lauds KPT For Collection Of Schools Fee On Monthly Basis

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 05:07 PM

Ali Haider Zaidi lauds KPT for collection of schools fee on monthly basis

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Monday praised the Karachi Port Authority for its initiative to collect fee from the students on monthly basis instead of annual in its all schools

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Monday praised the Karachi Port Authority for its initiative to collect fee from the students on monthly basis instead of annual in its all schools.

The minister, in a tweet, said it was an excellent initiative and the next step would be to upgrade the school infrastructure and more importantly the level of education.

"We want our children from Monora & Kemari to get the same level of education that the children of DHA get This is Naya Pakistan Thumbs up."

Related Topics

Education Naya Pakistan Same Ali Haider All From Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Emirates NBD recognised for Robotic Process Automa ..

10 minutes ago

Dubai Culture organises Used-Book Fair as part of ..

25 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid offers condolences on death of S ..

25 minutes ago

Oman decides to ban entry to and exit from Sultana ..

34 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed says 20 politicians including Maula ..

42 minutes ago

US Starts Taking Combat Units From Germany to Pola ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.