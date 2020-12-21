Ali Haider Zaidi lauds KPT for collection of schools fee on monthly basis

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Monday praised the Karachi Port Authority for its initiative to collect fee from the students on monthly basis instead of annual in its all schools

The minister, in a tweet, said it was an excellent initiative and the next step would be to upgrade the school infrastructure and more importantly the level of education.

"We want our children from Monora & Kemari to get the same level of education that the children of DHA get This is Naya Pakistan Thumbs up."