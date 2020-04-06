Ali Haider,Yasir Akhtar laud Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) efforts

Popular singer Ali Haider and actor cum singer Yasir Akhtar appealed to the general public to cooperate with Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) workers in maintaining city cleanliness

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Popular singer Ali Haider and actor cum singer Yasir Akhtar appealed to the general public to cooperate with Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) workers in maintaining city cleanliness.

They stated this in their recorded messages in connection with current situation of coronavirus, informed LWMC sources on Monday.

Yasir Akhtar appreciated LWMC efforts to keep the provincial capital clean,while Ali Haider said that people must wear face masks and follow all preventive measures to remain protected from COVID-19.

He said that people must make efforts to keep their surroundings clean,adding that precautionary measureswere vital to get rid of the lethal virus.