UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ali Haider,Yasir Akhtar Laud Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Efforts

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 05:39 PM

Ali Haider,Yasir Akhtar laud Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) efforts

Popular singer Ali Haider and actor cum singer Yasir Akhtar appealed to the general public to cooperate with Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) workers in maintaining city cleanliness

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Popular singer Ali Haider and actor cum singer Yasir Akhtar appealed to the general public to cooperate with Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) workers in maintaining city cleanliness.

They stated this in their recorded messages in connection with current situation of coronavirus, informed LWMC sources on Monday.

Yasir Akhtar appreciated LWMC efforts to keep the provincial capital clean,while Ali Haider said that people must wear face masks and follow all preventive measures to remain protected from COVID-19.

He said that people must make efforts to keep their surroundings clean,adding that precautionary measureswere vital to get rid of the lethal virus.

Related Topics

Lahore Company Ali Haider All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

More Than 19,000 Spanish Medical Personnel Have CO ..

23 seconds ago

Pollen count decreases in Islamabad

26 seconds ago

Virtual Grand National raises 2.6 million pounds f ..

28 seconds ago

Sindh Police receives donation of masks, gloves, s ..

3 minutes ago

No student, only Pakistani tourists & short-term v ..

3 minutes ago

Two Indian soldiers commit suicide in Indian Held ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.