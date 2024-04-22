Ali Hasan Zardari Chairs Meeting To Review Developmental Projects
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) A high-level meeting regarding Highway Division Hyderabad, provincial Coastal Highway and Buildings Department was held at the office of Chief Engineer Highway Division Hyderabad under the chairmanship of provincial Minister for Works, Services and Jails Ali Hassan Zardari. Provincial Secretary Works and Services Syed Aijaz Ali Shah and other concerned officers also attended the meeting.
The Chief Engineer Highway Division briefed the provincial minister on the Department's affairs.
During the meeting, the minister directed the relevant officers to complete developmental projects in Sindh within the specified time frame to ensure timely relief for the public.
He further emphasized that any negligence in developmental projects would not be tolerated. The minister further stated that all possible means would be utilized to fulfill the promises made to the public by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He reiterated that serving the people was our top priority and we will continue to play our full role in this regard.
