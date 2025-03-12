Ali Hassan condemns attack of Jaffer Express in Bolan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Senior central leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Provincial Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives of Balochistan Mir Ali Hassan Zehri, strongly condemned the martyrdom of security personnel, engine driver, and passengers in the terrorist attack on Jaffer Express, as well as the act of holding innocent and helpless passengers hostage.

Mir Ali Hassan Zehri who is also the Spokesperson for President Asif Ali Zardari, said that it as a cowardly, barbaric, and unforgivable act of terrorism.

He stated that the act of holding innocent passengers and railway staff hostage is not only an attack on the state's authority but also a vile conspiracy to disrupt the peace of the entire Balochistan.

The Minister of Agriculture emphasized that taking innocent people hostage is a serious crime, and the terrorists involved, who are nurtured by foreign masters, do not deserve any leniency.

These elements are exploiting the vulnerable minds of mentally backward individuals, luring them with a few coins, and attempting to harm the peace of Pakistan for the malicious objectives of their masters. However, the government and the people will never allow these heinous designs to succeed, he said.

He further said that the Balochistan government and law enforcement agencies would not allow such elements to have a free hand under any circumstances, and these terrorists would be brought to a decisive end.

Hassan Zehri said that law enforcement agencies are taking immediate and strict action against those responsible for this incident, and every possible step would be taken to eliminate terrorism in Balochistan.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and complete solidarity with the martyrdom, hostages and their families, saying that the people of Balochistan would not be intimidated, we would all unite and firmly confront these enemy elements.

He concluded by stating that the land will be made uninhabitable for the terrorists and their facilitators who are trying to destabilize the peace of Balochistan.

Mir Ali Hassan Zehri said more that we will ensure the protection of our people at all costs and will not accept any form of blackmail or pressure.

He said that a few shortsighted elements, sitting abroad and acting on the instructions of their foreign masters, are spilling the blood of innocent people in Balochistan, and this should be condemned in the strongest terms. These individuals cannot be sincere to their nation in any way. The only place for such people is Hell.

He further stated that the cowardly acts of terrorism are aimed at weakening Pakistan, especially Balochistan, politically and economically, and pushing the region into instability, which would not be allowed to succeed under any circumstances.

Mir Ali Hassan Zehri emphasized that the Pakistani nation, alongside its security forces, is facing the terrorists with determination and courage, and soon these cowardly terrorists would meet their end.

He warned the terrorists to release the innocent people, adding that the cowardly enemy cannot shake our firm resolve with such actions. Every drop of the blood of our martyrs will be accounted for.

He prayed for the brave personnel and engine driver who were martyred in incidents, asking that may Allah grant the martyrs a place in his mercy and give patience to their families.

Mir Ali Hassan Zehri expressed his resolve that the entire nation will emerge victorious in the fight against terrorism and would not shy away from any sacrifice to eliminate this menace.

He added that decisive action against the terrorists has become inevitable, and the Balochistan government will implement a zero-tolerance policy in this matter. This attack is not only on a few innocent citizens but also an attack on the peace and stability of the entire Balochistan and Pakistan, and it will not be tolerated under any circumstances."