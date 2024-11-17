Open Menu

Ali Hassan Condemns Attack On Kalat's Shah Mardan Check Post

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Ali Hassan condemns attack on Kalat's Shah Mardan Check Post

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) The cowardly attack by terrorists on the Shah Mardan check post of Kalat district of Balochistan is highly condemnable.

The elements spreading chaos and unrest in Balochistan are enemies of the people of Balochistan and its development. These views were expressed by the central senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party, Spokesperson of President Asif Ali Zardari and Provincial Advisor for Industry and Crafts Mir Ali Hassan Zehri in his condemnation statement.

He said that such nefarious tactics cannot shake the determination of the government for the development and prosperity of Balochistan.

Neither the cowardly attacks of terrorists can lower the morale of the brave Pakistani nation.

Mir Ali Hassan Zehri said that the nation will continue to destroy the evil intentions of Pakistan's enemies with the security forces and the country of the monster of terrorism.

We will continue the war against it until its complete elimination.

He paid tribute to the brave personnel who sacrificed their lives while protecting the homeland in the attack and said that the sons of nation who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the homeland will always be alive in the hearts of the nation.

