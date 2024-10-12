Ali Hassan Condemns Killing Of Mine Workers In Duki
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2024 | 07:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party, Spokesperson of President Asif Ali Zardari and Provincial Advisor for Industry and Crafts Mir Ali Hassan Zehri expressed his sorrow and anger on killing of innocent miners in Duki. Condemning the incident in his condemnation statement, he said his statement issued here on Saturday that the elements that terrorize unskilled laborers do not deserve any concession.
He said that the terrorists have once again proved their cowardice by targeting poor and unskilled laborers. Terrorist elements are targeting innocent citizens for the pleasure of their masters, who are being dealt with by the government with iron hands, he said.
Mir Ali Hasan Zehri said that the terrorists had the patronage of India in the said cowardly attack.
Describing the Duki tragedy as an Indian conspiracy, he said that the financial support and facilitation of the terrorists in the incidents of terrorism was provided by Pakistan's eternal enemy, India, of which there are irrefutable evidences.
He said that the increasing incidents of terrorism in Balochistan is the agenda of the enemies which is to stop the development of Pakistan by increasing differences, chaos and hatred on the basis of language and ethnicity in the province. The nefarious intentions of the enemies will never be allowed to succeed, he said.
Mir Ali Hassan Zehri said that the terrorists in Duki area killed the innocent miners working in the coal mines by shooting to please their foreign masters and achieve nefarious purposes.
He said that elements who target innocent citizens with terrorism do not deserve to be called human beings and our Baloch, Pashtun traditions and islam also do not allow taking the lives of innocent people.
He said that martyring innocent miners is not bravery but a cowardly act, cowardly terrorists do not have enough strength to face the security forces, so they target innocent citizens for their terrorism.
