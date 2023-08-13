Ali Hassan congratulates nation on occasion of Independence Day

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :President of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Hub district Mir Ali Hassan Zehri has congratulated the nation on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan.

He said that August 14 is our Independence Day and we should celebrate our Independence Day proudly. We all should thanks to Allah for being a citizen of a free country.

He expressed these views while addressing an event organized regarding Independence Day on Sunday.

He said on this occasion that great nations celebrate their Independence Day with enthusiasm.

He said that Pakistan People's Party will celebrate Independence Day with enthusiasm and in this regard, events will be organized across the country and those who sacrificed their lives for the sake of freedom.

Tributes will be paid to the martyrs.

The so-called benefactors who have been in power for decades have focused on their personal development and prosperity instead of the development and prosperity of Balochistan, due to which Balochistan has been left behind in the race of development,Addressing the event, Mir Ali Hassan Zehri said that Pakistan was achieved after a long struggle and sacrifices, but even today there are elements in Balochistan who do not appreciate the blessing of freedom and are playing in the hands of Pakistan's enemies, but history is a witness that the nations who did not value freedom were left behind, we should value freedom.