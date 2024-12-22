Ali Hassan Expresses Grief On Martyrdom Of Security Personnel At Attack In Waziristan
Faizan Hashmi Published December 22, 2024 | 09:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Adviser to Chef Minister on Industry and Crafts Mir Ali Hassan Zehri expressed deep grief, anger and condolences on the martyrdom of 16 security personnel in the attack on the security check post by terrorists in South Waziristan.
In his condemnation statement, Central Senior Leader of Pakistan People's Party, Spokesperson of President Asif Ali Zardari, and MPA Mir Ali Hassan Zehri strongly condemned the incident and said that the entire nation is determined to end the scourge of terrorism.
While saluting the security personnel, who were martyred in the attack, he said that the martyrs are the heroes of the nation who sacrificed their lives to destroy the evil intentions of the terrorists.
He said that the terrorists involved in the incident would be dealt with iron hands and they could be sent to hell soon and the Pakistani nation, Pakistan Army and other security forces are determined to thwart the cowardly acts of terrorists.
Mir Ali Hassan Zehri further said that the war against terrorism would continue until the end of the last terrorist.
Mir Ali Hassan Zehri expressed his condolences to the families of the martyrs and the injured in the attack.
He said that the entire nation is an equal participant in their grief and Nation is united against terrorism.
He paid homage to the martyrs and said that the blood of the brave martyrs would not be allowed to go in vain.
The Pakistan Army and other security agencies are fighting against the terrorists to eliminate terrorism from the country.
