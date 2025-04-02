Ali Hassan organizes Eid Milan Party on t occasion of Eid -ul -Fitr at Zehri Farmhouse Hub

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party Central Leader, Spokesperson of President Asif Ali Zardari and Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Co -operative Mir Ali Hassan Zehri said that Eid -ul -Fitr is a festival to spread of happiness and love, and that Eid -ul -Fitr is a prestigious gift for muslims after completion of Ramadan.

Meanwhile, provincial minister Mir Ali Hassan Zehri organized the Eid Milan party on the occasion of Eid al -Fitr at Zehri Farm House in Hub.

Thousands of Constituencies, including PPP officials and workers, tribal elders and regional trusters attended the ceremony.

On this occasion, Mir Ali Hassan Zehri received Eid and congratulated the Eid and expressed his best wishes.

On this occasion, Mir Ali Hassan Zehri welcomed the people. Tribal elders, party officials and the people of Hub congratulated Mir Ali Hassan Zehri on the performing Umrah and Eid.

Mir Ali Hassan Zehri mixed with people on the occasion while regional issues were also discussed during the meeting with the people.

He thanked the people of the constituency who supported us and appreciated our work. He further said that the hub is changing rapidly towards development and prosperity. He said that we have tried to do what we could do for the people of the Hub as a servant of the people, and Al -Hamdullah is leading the development of today.

Mir Ali Hassan Zehri said more that, in the previous periods, those who ignore the hub have taken silence to see the development of the hub and their politics have been limited to their homes.

We say that if they had done a little work for the hub in their periods, then the hub would not have turned into ruins. We worked day and night in the hub under the vision of President Asif Ali Zardari and Insha'Allah is not far when the district hub will be known as a model district.

Mir Ali Hassan Zehri thanked the people and said that with the help of the people, more development schemes will be laid for the hub and will continue to work for the people for all possible facilities.

On this occasion, regional elders, party officials, workers and the people assured their full support to Mir Ali Hassan Zehri and expressed his best wishes for the future and prayed that Allah Almighty should give more power and ability to Mir Ali Hassan Zehri so that the mission of making the hub a model district is a matter of greatness.

On the occasion, Mir Ali Hassan Zehri also congratulated the Pak Army and other security forces and paid tribute that the security forces personnel were protecting their homeland from away their children on the occasion of Eid to destroy the enemy's unclean ambitions. These brave personnel are alert to protect the motherland.

He assured that the entire nation stands side by side with the Pak army and security forces to thwart terrorism and the unclean tricks of the enemies.