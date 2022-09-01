Ali Hassan Sajid elected as President of KDLA

Ali Hassan Sajid and Rafiq Majeed were elected as President and General Secretary respectively, in Khaliq Dina Hall Library Association (KDLA) elections for the year 2022-23

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Ali Hassan Sajid and Rafiq Majeed were elected as President and General Secretary respectively, in Khaliq Dina Hall library Association (KDLA) elections for the year 2022-23.

According to the details, the meeting of the general body of the association was held at Khaliq Dina Hall located in the office of the association, said a statement on Thursday.

A large number of members attended the meeting in which the office bearers and members of the governing body were elected by consensus.

Ali Hassan Sajid was elected as President, Aneeq Ahmed Vice President, Muhammad Rafiq Majeed General Secretary. Salma Khanum Joint Secretary, Muhammad Anwar Sheikh Treasurer and Muneeb Iftikhar Reading Room Secretary.

Muhammad Ashraf, Iqbal Aziz, Qari Hamid Mahmood Qadri, Saima Nafees, Muhammad Asif, Abdul Rehman and Muhammad Towqeer were elected as members Governing Body.