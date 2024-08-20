Ali Hassan successfully defends MPhil dissertation in political science

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Ali Hassan, a public servant at government of Pakistan, has successfully defended his MPhil dissertation in department of Political Science at Islamia College, University, Peshawar.

Worked under the supervision of Dr. Amir Ullah Khan, Chairman of the Political Science Department, Islamia College University, Ali Hassan defended his Mphil thesis titled “Impact of Nuclearized South Asia on Economic Prosperity: From Offensive-Defensive Security Perspective (2008-2022).”

The defense was held in the presence of an esteemed panel, including external examiner Dr. Manzoor Ahmad, Associate Professor in the Department of Political Science at Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan.

Dr. Ahmad lauded Hassan’s work for its in-depth analysis and contribution to understanding the complexities of nuclear deterrence and its effects on economic prosperity in South Asia.

Ali Hassan research delved into the delicate balance of power in the region, exploring how the nuclearization of South Asia has influenced the economic trajectories of the involved nations, particularly from a security standpoint.

His findings provided new insights into the interconnectedness of military strategy and economic development in a nuclear-armed environment.

In a heartfelt gesture, Ali Hassan dedicated his academic achievement to his late grandparents, parents, and uncles, acknowledging their support and guidance throughout his journey.

The defense concluded with commendations from the panel, recognizing Ali Hassan’s dedication and the scholarly merit of his research.

Dr. Amir Ullah Khan expressed his pride in supervising such a rigorous and impactful study, noting that Ali Hassan’s success reflects the high academic standards of the Political Science Department at Islamia College, University, Peshawar.

