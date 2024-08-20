Ali Hassan Successfully Defends MPhil Dissertation In Political Science
Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2024 | 02:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Ali Hassan, a public servant at government of Pakistan, has successfully defended his MPhil dissertation in department of Political Science at Islamia College, University, Peshawar.
Worked under the supervision of Dr. Amir Ullah Khan, Chairman of the Political Science Department, Islamia College University, Ali Hassan defended his Mphil thesis titled “Impact of Nuclearized South Asia on Economic Prosperity: From Offensive-Defensive Security Perspective (2008-2022).”
The defense was held in the presence of an esteemed panel, including external examiner Dr. Manzoor Ahmad, Associate Professor in the Department of Political Science at Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan.
Dr. Ahmad lauded Hassan’s work for its in-depth analysis and contribution to understanding the complexities of nuclear deterrence and its effects on economic prosperity in South Asia.
Ali Hassan research delved into the delicate balance of power in the region, exploring how the nuclearization of South Asia has influenced the economic trajectories of the involved nations, particularly from a security standpoint.
His findings provided new insights into the interconnectedness of military strategy and economic development in a nuclear-armed environment.
In a heartfelt gesture, Ali Hassan dedicated his academic achievement to his late grandparents, parents, and uncles, acknowledging their support and guidance throughout his journey.
The defense concluded with commendations from the panel, recognizing Ali Hassan’s dedication and the scholarly merit of his research.
Dr. Amir Ullah Khan expressed his pride in supervising such a rigorous and impactful study, noting that Ali Hassan’s success reflects the high academic standards of the Political Science Department at Islamia College, University, Peshawar.
APP/fam
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad’s Red Zone Sealed; Schools Closed for security reason1 hour ago
-
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held3 hours ago
-
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication3 hours ago
-
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations in rural areas3 hours ago
-
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank3 hours ago
-
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: Asif3 hours ago
-
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank3 hours ago
-
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minister3 hours ago
-
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA chairman told NA body3 hours ago
-
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea3 hours ago
-
Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayor Karachi3 hours ago
-
Empowering women in every field to put country on path of speedy progress: MNA3 hours ago