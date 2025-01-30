Ali Hassan terms inauguration of Gadani road milestone

Balochistan Minister for Agriculture and Co-operative Mir Ali Hassan Zehri on Wednesday termed the inauguration of Gadani road is a very important milestone

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Balochistan Minister for Agriculture and Co-operative Mir Ali Hassan Zehri on Wednesday termed the inauguration of Gadani road is a very important milestone.

Senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Spokesperson of President Asif Ali Zardari, Mir Ali Hassan said this while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Gadani Main RCD highway from the Ship breaking Yard to 18 km road construction at Gadani. Mir Ali Hassan Zehri laid the foundation stone of the event and said that at a cost of Rs. 94 crore, the construction of 18 km road from Gadani Main RCD Road to Ship Breaking Yard would be completed soon. He said that the PPP is at the forefront of the service of the people and Balochistan is steadily on the path of development and prosperity.

He said that President Asif Ali Zardari is taking special interest in the development of Balochistan saying that the construction work of the first phase of the project has begun.

The road will be constructed at a cost of Rs 94 crore and the project includes a bridge. With the completion of the project, Gadani will further enhance global support and a new era of prosperity of the people here will begin.

The Minister said that he has come here to work and the task of bringing prosperity has been started. He said that, In the past, some of the self-interested and public enemy elements deprived the people of the Hub of their basic rights and we have been on hundreds of billions of projects to make the hub as the ideal district of Pakistan.Work has begun, most of these projects have reached its final completion and work on the rest of the projects is underway and constantly changing the hub with efforts day and night,he said.

Mir Ali Hassan Zehri said that President Asif Ali Zardari told me that one of my Homes is Nawabshah, the other is the HUB and Zardari's house is also being constructed in Hub and soon he will come here regularly. Provincial Minister said that we will build factories including iron factory in the hub which will provide more people across the district here for employment opportunities. He said more that the construction of 2 km road in Barkat Goth has been completed.