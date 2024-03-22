Ali Hassan Zardari For Taking Stringent Measures Against Profiteering
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The meeting of Divisional price Management Committee Shaheed Benazirabad established by the Chief Minister Sindh under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister of Prisons Ali Hasan Zardari was held at the Commissioner's office.
Addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister Ali Hassan Zardari stated that directives have been issued by the Chief Minister of Sindh to ensure relief for the public by stabilizing prices of essential commodities and curbing hoarding and profiteering. He emphasized that the responsibilities entrusted to provincial ministers will be implemented without fail, and no shopkeeper or dealer will be allowed to engage in hoarding or profiteering.
The Provincial Minister announced that penalties of one lac rupees would be imposed on dealers or hoarders found to be charging excessive prices, while shopkeepers would face fines of 20,000 rupees, and vendors would be fined up to 10,000 rupees.
He directed Deputy Commissioners of all three districts to take all possible measures to provide relief to the public and prevent profiteering. He further directed the establishment of complaint cells for the resolution of public grievances.
The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider informed the meeting that market visits were being conducted across all districts of the division to assess the prices of essential food items. So far, fines totaling Rs. 2,76,900 have been imposed on 261 profiteers, and three hotels have also been sealed.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain Rind, Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Imran ul Hassan Khowaja, Deputy Commissioner Naushahro Feroze Arslan Saleem, SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Tanveer Hussain Tunio and other officials.
