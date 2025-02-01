- Home
Ali Hassan Zehri Condemns Terrorist Attack, Praises Security Forces For Successful Clearance Operation
Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2025 | 09:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party and Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Co -operative Mir Ali Hassan Zehri has paid tribute to the Security forces to killed 23 terrorists in last 24 hours in various operations in Manguchar and Harnai.
He strongly condemned the terrorist attack on security forces and passenger buses and looting in private banks in Manguchar, saying that some elements were constantly engaged in failed attempts to sabotage the peace of Balochistan which would not be allowed to succeed.
Ali Hassan Zehri expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of security forces personnel in operations in Manguchar and Harnai, saying that law enforcement personnel have always sacrificed for peace and just because of this the country is stable, said a news release received here on Saturday.
The martyrs have protected the country with their blood, which will be remembered. He said that those who spread miscreants in Balochistan are enemies of development and prosperity of Balochistan.
The enemies of the Balochistan will never allow the unclean ambitions to succeed. Mir Ali Hassan Zehri said that the entire nation stands side by side with the security forces and the whole nation will not be comfortable until the terrorism is rooted out.
Mir Ali Hassan Zehri added that the ongoing development projects in Balochistan seeing the enemy elements have been frightened. The Balochistan government is focusing on the development of the province as per the vision of the President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman PPP.
In his statement, he said that the cowardly enemies could not shake our determination with such actions and every drop of blood of the martyrs will be calculated. He prayed for the brave security forces personnel who were martyred in the incidents that Allah Almighty should give the high rank in Jannat-ul-Firdous.
