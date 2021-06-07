UrduPoint.com
Ali Invites Political Parties To Sit With Govt For Resolving Issues

Faizan Hashmi 21 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

Ali invites political parties to sit with govt for resolving issues

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Sunday invited all the political parties to sit with the government for resolving national issues in larger interest.

Talking to a private news channel, he urged the opposition parties to play a constructive role and to show maturity on national important issues.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to settle down all the matters amicably, he added.

The minister said, "We are ensuring rule of law and good governance to provide relief to the poor segments of the society. Prime Minister Imran Khan being a popular leader is working to bring change in lifestyle of the common man through welfare programmes."He said the government was pledged to introduce institutional reforms to streamline the system to yield desirous results.

